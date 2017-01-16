'The Walking Dead' Season 7 Spoilers: 'Betrayal' Teased as Rick Launches War Against Negan

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

As fans wait for the return of "The Walking Dead" season 7, new spoilers have emerged, teasing that Rick (Andrew Lincoln) will experience some bittersweet moments as betrayals take place during the war that he will launch against Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan).

FACEBOOK/The Walking Dead 'The Walking Dead' season 7 returns with Rick (Andrew Lincoln) rising up against Negan's (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) rule.

A synopsis obtained by The Daily Express reveals that "The Walking Dead" season 7 returns with a big bang. While the emergence of new survivors will be a big step forward in the battle against Negan, a lot of fans will be shocked to see "treachery from people we trust," as teased by the synopsis.

Following the release of the new synopsis for the second half of "The Walking Dead" season 7, Norman Reedus also dropped some remarks about the upcoming episodes.

Speaking with ComicBook.com, the actor, who portrays Daryl in the series, said, "There are a bunch of groups, and like everything on this show, everything comes to a head eventually. There are definitely scenes shot that are as epic and as large."

It remains to be seen how Rick's "all out war" will succeed and how the betrayal teased in the synopsis will play into the massive battle to come in "The Walking Dead" season 7. However, Reedus assured fans that what viewers will see is "kind of mind-blowing."

Aside from the big war and the betrayals, "The Walking Dead" season 7 will give fans a closer look at how the alliance between Rick and King Ezekiel (Khary Payton) will be. It is worth noting that Daryl is someone who doesn't always react optimistically to a new leader. Will Daryl welcome the fact that King Ezekiel will most likely lead the new joint group instead of Rick?

Meanwhile, fans are eager to know which character will be killed off next when the hit show returns. Since the series is known to keep things under wraps well, there is not much known about the upcoming character death.

On the other hand, some fans speculate that there are two names who are likely to be erased from the series soon: Sasha and Carl. Sonequa Martin-Green has recently bagged the lead role in "Star Trek: Discovery" while Chandler Riggs will soon enter college. While there is no confirmation regarding the character deaths yet, fans believe that the two will soon bid the "Walking Dead" family goodbye.

"The Walking Dead" season 7 returns Sunday, Feb. 12 at 9 p.m. EST on AMC.