'The Walking Dead' Season 8 New Characters News: Two Good Guys Join Alexandrians in Fight Against Negan

Two new male characters are joining the cast of "The Walking Dead" when the show returns later this year, and AMC has confirmed that the recurring characters are going to be "good guys."

Facebook/TheWalkingDeadAMC 'The Walking Dead' season 8 will see an all-out war between Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan).

In an interview with TV Line, AMC said the new characters will join the Alexandrians in the all-out war that is yet to come. Dillon and Abbud will join Rick's (Andrew Lincoln) group in their fight against Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan).

The network described Dillon as a "sexy, blue-collar 20-something whose survival skills include sarcasm" just like Spencer, but only with more guts. On the other hand, Abbud is "an innately likable Muslim American" whose nerves are "jangled because he's flown solo for too long in zombie land."

Of the two new characters, Dillon is said to be the one who is more likely to survive the impending battle, considering his skills. Also, the casting notice for both roles suggests that Dillon might appear in future seasons of the show.

When the show returns, the Alexandrians will team up with the people of Hilltop and the Kingdom as they strike back at the Saviors and Scavengers. It can be recalled that season 7 saw many fan-favorite characters killed off, including Glenn (Steven Yeun), who was crushed to death by the head of the Saviors, Negan.

After an action-packed season 7 finale, fans expect season 8 to see Rick's group and their allies getting back up and retaliating. According to showrunner Scott M. Gimple, the pace of the upcoming season will be faster. Since the narrative has turned into a pretty intense conflict, it is going to affect the structure of season 8, making it a bit "more kinetic" and "more breakneck."

Gimple revealed that season 8 will shift away from the entire stories in each episode. Instead, the narrative will be fractured over several episodes, with little pieces of each story coming together. That means less of self-contained episodes focusing solely on a particular community.

"The Walking Dead" returns later this year to AMC.