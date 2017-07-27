'The Walking Dead' Season 8 News, Air Date: San Diego Comic-Con Trailer Features Old Rick

Facebook/TheWalkingDeadAMC 'The Walking Dead' season 8 premieres on Oct. 22.

A new trailer was unveiled for the upcoming eighth season of "The Walking Dead" at the San Diego Comic-Con, and fans are already trying to figure out the meaning behind the last scene.

The trailer was more than five minutes long and featured a rather quiet start. Like the seasons that came before it, the eighth one teased of a lot of action and zombies. But dealing with the undead is only a minor problem for Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and his band of survivors compared to the imminent war against Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and his group.

For the majority of season 7, Rick became a shell of himself and lost hope while Negan continued his reign of terror. But Rick snapped out of it and is now ready to take on the tyrannic, bat-wielding foe. This time, however, the Alexandrians have the support of the Hilltop and Ezekiel's Kingdom.

A particularly interesting scene at the end of the trailer, though, showed an older Rick lying in bed asleep with flowers to his right. It was also evident that he used a cane. He slowly opened his eyes and the video cut to black.

Some fans believe that this meant Rick has been in a coma and that everything that has taken place thus far was only a dream of his. However, this theory has already been shut down in the past. Comicbook.com speculated that the scene could be part of a time jump after Rick's war against Negan. This was what happened in the comic books from which the show was based on. Further lending credence to this theory was Rick's cane. In the comics, Rick suffered from a broken leg courtesy of Negan.

In other related news, showrunner Scott M. Gimple revealed at the SDCC panel that "The Walking Dead" franchise could continue in another part of the world.

"I would say it is entirely possible that that could happen," Gimple explained (via DigitalSpy). "I'm going to continue to give a long, ambiguous answer on that, but I would say it's something."

"The Walking Dead" season 8 will premiere on Oct. 22 at 9 p.m. EDT on AMC.

Watch the trailer below: