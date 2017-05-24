'The Walking Dead' season 8 news: EP hints at 'exciting' 100th episode premiere; AMC boss talks about show's future

"The Walking Dead" is still a few months away from its premiere, but co-executive producer Denise Huth recently shared new details about the show's anticipated season 8.

Facebook/TheWalkingDeadAMC"The Walking Dead" season 8 will see an all-out war between Rick and Negan.

Stars of "The Walking Dead" have already begun shooting scenes for season 8. As previously confirmed, the season will center on an all-out war as Rick (Andrew Lincoln) leads the army consisting of Hilltop, Kingdom and Alexandria residents against Negan's (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) Saviors. Fans are expecting a lot more from the upcoming premiere since it will also mark the program's milestone 100th episode.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Huth said the new episodes are "coming in huge." This could mean that season 8 will come back on a high note and will likely dominate the cable TV ratings once again.

Huth further said everyone working on the show are "excited" to see what's next for the characters. Unlike the previous seasons, the upcoming installment will not see the characters in a "dark [and] down place."

Additionally, it sounds like Rick's army will be putting up a good fight since Huth teased that the premiere will be "really, really satisfying."

Despite the show's recent dip in ratings, AMC Networks CEO Josh Sapan is confident that "The Walking Dead" will stay on air for a long time.

"It's pretty alive and vital and there's a long time that we're going to be playing with 'The Walking Dead,'" Sapan told Wall Street analysts during the MoffettNathanson Media & Communications Summit in New York City. He insisted that even though season 7 concluded with "some minor erosion" in terms of TV ratings, the hit zombie series stays strong when it comes to its creative aspect.

Sapan went on to say that a cancellation in the near future is unlikely since the audience for "The Walking Dead" still outranks the viewerships of other high-rating TV programs like "The Big Bang Theory" and "Empire."

"The Walking Dead" season 8 will premiere in October on AMC.