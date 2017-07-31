'The Walking Dead' Season 8 News, Release Date: SDCC 2017 Trailer Viewership Record Reaches an All-Time High

REUTERS/AMC/Frank Ockenfels/Handout Actor Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes is seen in a still promotional image for the AMC television show, "The Walking Dead."

The upcoming eighth installment of AMC's hit zombie apocalypse series "The Walking Dead" is said to be one of the show's best seasons yet. Thus it is no wonder that the Comic-Con trailer for the new season has successfully surpassed the viewership record of the show's Comic-Con video last year.

In the season 7 finale titled "The First Day of the Rest of Your Life," fans followed Rick Grimes as he and the Alexandria group joined forces with the Kingdom and Hilltop and stood up against Negan and the Saviors. It can be recalled that throughout the previous season, Negan dominated the other survivors with terror, brutally killing some of the most fan-favorite characters and using it to make Rick submit to his will.

As the show moves on to its eight season, fans can expect "The Walking Dead" to be more action-packed than ever. As teased in the season's first trailer which AMC debuted during the network's panel at the Comic-Con, season 8 will follow Rick, his group and their allies as they rise from the dust and prepare for a big war against their major adversary.

Since its unveiling, the trailer has earned more than 31 million views on various social media platforms, including YouTube, Twitter and Facebook. This broke "The Walking Dead" season 7's previous record of 25 million views for its 2016 Comic-Con trailer.

In a statement, AMC Studios president Charlie Collier thanked the fans of the series for sharing the experience with them at the recently-concluded SDCC 2017.

"Since Friday's 'The Walking Dead' panel ended, thanks to fans all over the world for watching our season eight trailer more than 31 million times, and counting. To receive this type of record-breaking response heading into the series' 100th episode is beyond gratifying," he said.

"The Walking Dead" season 8 is set to premiere on Oct. 22 at 9 p.m. EDT on AMC.