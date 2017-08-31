'The Walking Dead' Season 8 News, Spoilers: Rick 'Dominates' Storyline; Actor Teases More Major Character Deaths

(Photo: Facebook/TheWalkingDeadAMC) "The Walking Dead" season 8 will premiere on Oct. 22 on AMC.

"The Walking Dead" is giving more attention to Rick (Andrew Lincoln) when season 8 returns this fall.

Since the start of season 7, the AMC drama has been teasing about the huge war including the Kingdom, the Hilltop and Alexandria against the Scavengers and the Saviors. Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) had a lot of scenes because a large part of the installment was dedicated for fleshing out his character.

Now that "The Walking Dead" is heading to its eighth season, executive producer Greg Nicotero shared a teaser on how the show will pick up. He confirmed in an interview that the focus will soon shift from Negan to Rick.

"We start season eight with a close-up shot of Rick Grimes, and we soon feel that he is the one who dominates the plot, not Negan," said the EP.

Meanwhile, cast member Stephen Ogg recently hinted that fans will be seeing more character deaths this coming season. "Yeah, I mean, sh—, it's like whenever people say, 'Are you going to die? Or do you know yet?'" he told Comicbook.com. "Yeah, everyone's going to die at some point, right? They all die. Let's thin the herd, man. Let's thin the herd."

On another note, "The Walking Dead" is getting a "Pokemon GO"-style augmented reality (AR) game for iOS and Android devices. Developed by Finland's Next Games, "The Walking Dead: Our World" is a new mobile game that brings walkers into the real world.

It follows the same concept of "Pokemon Go" with its location-based AR experience — only a lot grislier and frightening. A release date for the new app has yet to be announced, but Next Games assured fans that it will be available "soon."

"The Walking Dead" season 8 premieres Sunday, Oct. 22, at 9 p.m. EDT on AMC.