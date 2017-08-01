'The Walking Dead' Season 8 Plot News, Air Date: Premiere Episode to Explain Old Rick Time Jump

Facebook/TheWalkingDeadAMC 'The Walking Dead' season 8 will premiere on Oct. 22.

"The Walking Dead" released a new trailer at the recent San Diego Comic-Con, and a particularly interesting scene has sparked questions among fans.

The trailer featured an older Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) waking up with a cane beside his bed. It was apparent that some time had already passed at this point, since he was visibly older with gray hair.

Fans who have read the comic books on which the show is based on know that Rick will get his leg broken in the fight against Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan). The appearance of an old Rick signifies a time jump that seems to take place after the war.

This theory has not yet been confirmed, though executive producer Robert Kirkman assured fans that they will not have to wait very long to find out the truth.

"I'm pretty sure you'll learn in the first episode what that means," Kirman said at the Television Critics Association press tour (via The Hollywood Reporter). "You're supposed to be talking about that, and that is an intriguing tidbit that we did throw out there on purpose, and we're hoping that people continue to question how it is that fits into the storyline and what it is. Comic book fans know where a scene that looked like that would fall, but it also doesn't seem like we would be getting to that just yet if you were a comic book fan, so there's a mystery to that."

The highly anticipated eighth season of "The Walking Dead" will see Rick and the rest of the Alexandrians fighting against Negan and his band of Saviors. The story followed the All-Out War arc laid out in the comic books. The Alexandrians will not be without backup, though. They will be teaming up with members of the Hilltop, as well as King Ezekiel (Khary Payton) and his Kingdom.

"The Walking Dead" season 8 will premiere on Oct. 22 at 9 p.m. EDT on AMC.