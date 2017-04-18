'The Walking Dead' Season 8 Plot News: Reports Eye Potential Deaths

Despite having to wait for several months before "The Walking Dead" season 8 airs, many are now speculating on the possible deaths that might happen once the zombie-themed series returns.

Facebook/TheWalkingDeadAMCPromotional image for 'The Walking Dead' featuring Morgan Jones (Lennie James).

"The Walking Dead" is one of the hit TV shows that do not shy away from killing off any character – no matter how well-loved they are by fans – and a case in point is Glenn Rhee's (Steven Yeun) and Abraham Ford's (Michael Cudlitz) gory deaths in season 7's premiere. Added to that, fans are probably still mourning Sasha Williams' (Sonequa Martin-Green) heroic death in the seventh season's finale.

With that, reports have many reasons to believe that season 8 will not be different. TV Guide already has a few candidates in mind on who might be on the chopping block.

On the top of the list is Morgan Jones (Lennie James). Morgan is one of the characters with a very dark and painful past and it comes back to haunt him from time to time. However, there are also several instances when Morgan is nothing less but a hero on the show.

TV Guide argues that Morgan's individual narrative seems to be confused, just like the character's nature. It also suggests that his story might potentially end in season 8 with a "warrior's death."

Next up is the reliable tiger Shiva. In the comic book version of the franchise, she dies during the All Out War, and being King Ezekiel's (Khary Payton) most trusted companion, her death fuels the good guys even more with the urge to win against the Saviors. In this case, it is believed that the same plot is more likely going to be followed by the TV series adaptation.

Meanwhile, it turns out that fans are not the only ones excited about the season 8 premiere of "The Walking Dead."

Actor Andrew Lincoln, who plays one of the main characters and the leader of Alexandria, Rick Grimes, recently revealed that he cannot wait for the next "The Walking Dead" installment.

Lincoln told Entertainment Weekly: "This is not hyperbole. This is not a cynical act to try and amp up enthusiasm for the hundredth episode in season 8, but I am genuinely more excited about this next episode and the following 15 than I've ever been in my life. I can't wait to get back."

"The Walking Dead" season 8 is most likely to return sometime in October, considering that it has followed a consistent timeline of premieres in the past seasons.