'The Walking Dead' Season 8 Plot Rumors: Tom Payne Says Comic-Con Trailer 'A Tough One'

"The Walking Dead" season 8 is still a few months away but fans are already anxious to know the details of the upcoming installment. Recently, one of the cast members of the series revealed some information about it, building hype for the next installment of the show.

Facebook/TheWalkingDeadAMC"The Walking Dead" season 8 will see an all-out war between Rick and Negan.

Recently, Jesus portrayer Tom Payne revealed that season 8 would feature the best episodes of the zombie apocalypse series yet. However, he did not want to reveal too much as that would mar the surprise element of the show.

In a recent interview, Payne shared something about an action sequence that they shot last week.

"I kind of hope not because there is stuff like this sequence that was shot last week that I don't want the audience to know about until it happens in the show. It's a surprise and you're like, 'Whoa, that's gonna happen!' I don't know, so I think the comic con trailer is a tough one because you don't want to give away the cool stuff that's coming. So, I think they've got a bit of a job on their hands cutting it together," he said in an interview with ComicBook.com.

Considering Payne's revelation, it is interesting to see if this year's season 8 Comic-Con trailer will top season 7's, which had thousands of "The Walking Dead" fans filling the San Diego Convention Center. It can be recalled that the season 7 trailer was teasing enough to keep the major puzzle presented in the season 6 finale a mystery, which made fans wonder who Negan killed.

Payne is not the only one who thinks that the upcoming season is going to be the best in the history of the show. Recently, Aaron portrayer Rose Marquand also said that season 8 is so very well-crafted and that it was one of the best seasons they have ever done.

In other news, a recent report by Nielsen revealed that "The Walking Dead" is the biggest TV show on social media, with around two million mentions in every episode. The show is followed by Empire that has 860,000 mentions per episode.

"The Walking Dead" season 8 is set to premiere in October on AMC.