'The Walking Dead' Season 8 Release Date News: Stuntman's Fatal Accident May Have No Effect on Premiere Schedule

Facebook/TheWalkingDeadAMC Cast of "The Walking Dead" heads to San Diego Comic Con next weekend.

The filming of "The Walking Dead" season 8 has been suspended after a stuntman died on the set, but it does not seem to affect the show's premiere schedule.

Deadline confirmed that veteran stuntman John Bernecker passed away after suffering from head injuries that he received from a fatal fall on Wednesday, July 12.

Reports reveal that Bernecker fell off more than 20 feet on a concrete floor on the set of AMC's post-apocalyptic zombie series in Georgia. He was immediately rushed to Atlanta Medical Center where he received treatments in the hospital's intensive care unit, but he passed away due to blunt force trauma by 6:30 p.m. EDT of the same day.

AMC previously released a statement about the accident.

"We are saddened to report that John Bernecker, a talented stuntman for The Walking Dead and numerous other television shows and films, suffered serious injuries from a tragic accident on set," the network stated. "He was immediately transported to an Atlanta hospital, and we have temporarily shut down production. We are keeping John and his family in our thoughts and prayers."

But despite the production delay, sources reveal that the eighth season of "The Walking Dead" will still air its premiere episode sometime in October.

Reports also claim that the upcoming installment will contain a total of 16 episodes that will be divided into two seasons. It will also feature the TV series' 100th episode that will be helmed by executive producer Greg Nicotero who consistently directed all the season premiere since season 4.

Also, it was revealed that three actors had been promoted to series regulars for season 8. These include Steven Ogg, Katelyn Nacon, and Pollyanna McIntosh. This could mean that their respective characters Simon, Jadis, Enid, and Jadis will play a bigger part in the show's upcoming installments.

AMC is expected to release the trailer and announce the premiere date of "The Walking Dead" season 8 at the show's press panel at the San Diego Comic-Con 2017 on Friday, July 21.