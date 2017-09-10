'The Walking Dead' Season 8 Release Date, Plot News: Synopsis Highlights All-out War Against Negan and the Saviors

Facebook/TheWalkingDeadAMC 'The Walking Dead' season 8 will premiere on Oct. 22.

With "The Walking Dead" season 8 set to premiere next month, fans are already excited to know the details of the upcoming installment aside from those that have already been revealed. And just recently, AMC dropped the official synopsis for the show's new season, teasing the upcoming "all-out war" between Rick's group and Negan and the Saviors.

The previous season saw Rick and the other survivors down in the dumps as Negan and his group bullied them to the core and even killed some of their members. While the new installment was being filmed, the creators of the series teased that season 8 would see Rick and his group retaliate, waging a war against their biggest adversary yet. The newly-released synopsis for the upcoming season highlighted this war, which had already begun when Rick was able to convince the other residents of Alexandria, the Hilltop and the Kingdom to join forces with them in their bid to take down Negan.

The synopsis revealed that Rick will be able to win the trust of the other residents, gathering enough forces to contest the Saviors. However, the battle will not be easy for them because aside from the fact that the Saviors are larger in number, they are also in possession of all the weapons of war.

"This season, Rick brings 'All Out War' to Negan and his forces. The Saviors are larger, better-equipped, and ruthless—but Rick and the unified communities are fighting for the promise of a brighter future. The battle lines are drawn as they launch into a kinetic, action-packed offensive," read the synopsis.

It can be recalled that in season 7, Negan brutally murdered Glenn and Abraham while Rick and the remaining members of his group became captives, working for the Saviors. Considering how much they suffered in the previous cycle, fans can expect Rick and his group to be fiercer than ever in the upcoming season.

"The Walking Dead" season 8 premieres on Oct. 22 on AMC.