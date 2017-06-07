'The Walking Dead' Season 8 Release Date, Plot Rumors: Ross Marquand Reveals Next Installment Will Be the Best Yet

Fans of "The Walking Dead" have yet to see the zombie apocalypse series' best season, at least according to regular cast member Ross Marquand, who plays Aaron. Recently, the actor teased that season 8 will be a massive one and is going to be the best one yet.

Facebook/TheWalkingDeadAMCPromotional photo for "The Walking Dead" season 7.

While the previous installment was explosive enough, it looks like it is not going to get anywhere near to what season 8 has to offer.

It can be recalled that season 7 saw the death of several fan-favorite characters, which left Rick and the other survivors under the hands of Negan and the Saviors. In the upcoming season, fans can expect Rick and his group to retaliate. According to Marquand, the events in season 8 will change the course of the story once again as the members of Rick's group gather back together to fight Negan.

Asked what fans can expect from the upcoming installment, Marquand said in an interview with ComicBook: "Every episode I read I'm just blown away by what we're getting on the page, and I think it is going to raise the stakes even higher than the show has ever gone before, which is saying a lot considering the stake rising we've been doing every single year for the last 7. To go even further in season 8, that's just astonishing."

Based on Marquand's statement, the show's eighth installment will raise the bar even higher than the action-packed and tension-filled season 7.

Although the previous season was a depressing one for most fans, its finale gave them a glimmer of hope as they saw the main characters back together and Negan dealing with a major challenge. As season 8 enters a new story arc, an all-out war will ensue between the Saviors and the other settlements, and Rick's group will join forces with the others to take Negan down.

The first official trailer for "The Walking Dead" season 8 will be unveiled this July at the San Diego Comic-Con. The new season will premiere in October on AMC.