'The Walking Dead' Season 8 Spoilers: All-Out War Arc to Premiere in October?

Fans are certain that the All-Out War arc will be the focal point of "The Walking Dead" season 8, and many also believe that it will premiere sometime in October.

Facebook/TheWalkingDeadAMCPromotional image for 'The Walking Dead' season 7.

Season 8 Premiere

Since "The Walking Dead" season 7 just concluded last week, it is understandable why the makers of the zombie-themed show have not yet announced when the show is going to premiere for its eighth season. However, given the fact that it has had a steady release schedule for its past installments, it might not be that hard to make a guess.

Reports like the one from Cinema Blend point out that from seasons 2 to 7, "The Walking Dead" has consistently premiered either on the second or third of October, so there is a very high chance that the case will be the same for season 8.

The All-Out War Arc

Season 7 featured the close encounters between Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan). The finale episode also sealed it with another tense sequence that cost Rick another friend – Sasha (Sonequa Martin-Green) – who sacrificed and chose to become a walker instead of being used as Negan's weapon against the Alexandrians, thus becoming a signal for the looming all-out war.

In the comic book series, the All-Out War arc was split up in two volumes that both covered events where Rick's group – The Militia – waged the much needed upheaval against Negan's The Saviors.

Fans who were able to read the comics will recall that the first part of the arc featured Rick and his allied groups, Hilltop and the Kingdom, initiating the first attack where they were able to corner Negan in the Sanctuary.

Meanwhile, the second volume features the peak of the All-Out War. In the comics, Rick was able to slash Negan's throat but the latter survived so he ended up being a prisoner instead.

Glenn Comes Back?

While the upcoming installment's plot and release date are not that hard to guess, there are circulating speculations that Glenn (Steven Yeun) will somehow be part of season 8.

TVLine suspects that there is a great chance for Glenn's character to resurface in season 8 in a new set of flashback scenes, especially now that Maggie (Lauren Cohan) is about to give birth to their child. The media outlet also recalled that "The Walking Dead" showrunner Scott M. Gimple previously said that it is "certainly possible" for Glenn to re-appear because of this event.

A number of fans also believe that with Abraham (Michael Cudlitz) reprising his role for some scenes before Sasha died, seeing Glenn back in Maggie's memories is highly possible as well.