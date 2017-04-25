'The Walking Dead' Season 8 Spoilers, Air Date: Andrew Lincoln Teases 'More Fun' in Store; Will Rick Die?

The upcoming season of "The Walking Dead" will see Rick battling against Negan with all his might. His determination to take down the big bad means that he will do everything he can, even if it means losing his life.

Facebook/TheWalkingDeadAMC'The Walking Dead' season 8 will see an all-out war between Rick and Negan.

This much was revealed by showrunner Scott M. Gimple while he was speaking to TVLine. "That's the only choice. So he's willing to face the losses," he said. It remains to be seen whether the show will go as far as to kill Rick, but anything is possible in the world of "The Walking Dead."

It can be recalled that the season 7 finale saw Jadis and the Scavengers revealing themselves to be on Negan's side all this time, causing Rick and the Alexandrians to be outnumbered. However, people from the Kingdom and the Hilltop eventually arrived to help them in their time of need, ultimately resulting in the retreat of the Saviors and the Scavengers.

The Alexandrians may have won this round, but the battle is far from over. And while there will certainly be more deaths in the eighth season, star Andrew Lincoln believes that it will be more enjoyable.

"I think it's going to be a lot more fun season eight," Lincoln told ComicBook.com, explaining that his character will not be bowing down to Negan anymore. He revealed, however, that he enjoyed acting alongside Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who plays the bat-wielding bad guy.

Now that alliances have been formed, fans can look forward to more action and a full-blown war in the new season. Jadis and the Scavengers are also going to be featured more, with Pollyanna McIntosh getting a bump to series regular, reports TVLine. Steven Ogg and Katelyn Nacon, who respectively play Simon and Enid, have also been promoted to regular status.

"The Walking Dead" season 8 will premiere in the fall on AMC.