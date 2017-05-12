'The Walking Dead' Season 8 Spoilers, Air Date: Cast Member Unintentionally Reveals Major Spoiler

"The Walking Dead" is very careful when it comes to potential spoilers, which is why the show usually keeps things tightly under wraps. However, an actor from the series may have just given away a major plot point when he posted a photo on his Instagram page.

Facebook/TheWalkingDeadAMC'The Walking Dead' season 8 will see an all-out war between Rick and Negan.

Daniel Newman, who plays Daniel from the Kingdom on the show, shared a photo of himself with fellow cast members Jeremy Palko and Andrew Lincoln while filming season 8. According to TV Guide, Newman is wearing battle gear and all three of them smiled as they posed at The Sanctuary, the Saviors' compound. This means that Lincoln's character, Rick Grimes, will be at The Sanctuary in season 8, essentially making the first move in his war with Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan).

The publication suggests that the fight could take place early in season 8, perhaps even during the premiere episode. After all, showrunner Scott M. Gimple previously teased to Entertainment Weekly that season 8 will have a faster pace than viewers are used to.

"By virtue of the fact that the narrative has turned into one of pretty intense conflict, it's going to affect the structure in ways that make it a bit more kinetic, a bit more breakneck — shifting away from entire stories in one episode, and sort of fractured over several episodes, with little pieces of each story coming together," Gimple explained.

The season 7 finale of the AMC zombie series was filled with action and death, but it also depicted Rick's uprising against Negan in full force. Rick is willing to do anything and everything he can in order to put an end to Negan's tyranny, and there has even been talk of Rick possibly losing his life along the way.

Production for season 8 is currently underway, and fans will undoubtedly pay close attention to anything related to "The Walking Dead" to look out for spoilers. Newman has since deleted the photo from his account, but screenshots were already taken and the damage has been done.

"#AndrewLincoln is the best! Coolest guy. Congrats on #100 eps Andy!"





"The Walking Dead" season 8 premieres in the fall.