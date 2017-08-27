'The Walking Dead' Season 8 Spoilers, Air Date: Tom Payne Warns 'No One Is Safe'

Facebook/TheWalkingDeadAMC 'The Walking Dead' season 8 will premiere on Oct. 22 on AMC.

The highly anticipated eighth season of "The Walking Dead" will soon premiere, and fans are expecting a lot of action from the All-Out War arc of the series. But with war comes death, and actor Tom Payne believes anyone could die at this point.

Payne, who plays Paul "Jesus" Rovia, recently sat down with Rotten Tomatoes where the upcoming season of the AMC zombie series was inevitably brought up. With Rick (Andrew Lincoln) uniting the Alexandrians, Hilltop members and citizens of the Kingdom to defeat Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and wage war against the Saviors, there are bound to be casualties. And in the world of "The Walking Dead," just like in "Game of Thrones," no one is invulnerable.

"No one is safe, more so in this season than any other season, I think," Payne opined.

The British actor also teased that the war will force people to take sides and there will be a lot of thoughts stemming from various characters. However, he is fairly confident that his character will stick to what is right.

"Jesus has a very strong moral compass, moral code, and there are situations that arise and there may be differences of opinion on the best way to go forward," Payne previewed. "So I think Jesus will be in different situations where he has to stick up for what he believes in."

Fans are anxiously awaiting the return of "The Walking Dead," whose season 8 premiere will explain the much older Rick who appeared in the trailer. There will also be more action in the first four episodes of the season, Payne previewed. But just because Rick has got his groove back does not mean there will not be any roadblocks along the way.

"As much as we are taking the fight back, there are things that aren't necessarily going our way," Payne warned. "There's ebbs and flows within the whole situation."

"The Walking Dead" season 8 will premiere on Oct. 22 at 9 p.m. EDT on AMC.