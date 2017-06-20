'The Walking Dead' Season 8 Spoilers: All-Out War and Michonne to Die?

There's something about zombie films and series that makes them so satisfying to watch despite the horror and violence aspect. Watching humanity try to survive in a post-apocalyptic world ridden with virus-infested and mobile bodies is perhaps what makes "The Walking Dead" such a hit show. And now, with season 8 on the horizon, fans are fearing for the next zombie casualty.

Facebook/TheWalkingDeadAMCWho dies next in "The Walking Dead" season 8?

If the next death happens because of a deadly zombie bite, fans would accept it as it is since that is the way it should be for a fictional universe in a post-apocalyptic world. However, Comic Book reports that the next casualty may be because of the war between Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Rick (Andrew Lincoln). As they ready their armies for battle, "The Walking Dead" season 8 will kick off with an all-out war that may just turn into a bloodbath.

Of all the characters that "The Walking Dead" has killed off, fans are most afraid for the fate of legend Michonne who is played by Danai Gurira. Reports reveal that the actress has been confirmed to be a part of Marvel's "Avengers: Infinity" ahead of the release of "Black Panther" in which she plays as Okoye. Her busy schedule has led to alarming rumors that katana-wielding Michonne may be killed to make way for her other projects. Of course, fans are ardently hoping that it is not case but they would have to wait for "The Walking Dead" season 8 to gain some assurance that she is there to stay for a longer time.

So far, "The Walking Dead" season 8 has no teasers yet, but it is expected for AMC to drop a trailer during the San Diego Comic-Con to be held in July.