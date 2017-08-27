'The Walking Dead' Season 8 Spoilers, Cast: How Rick Will Drive the Plot; 'Thinning of the Herd' Teased

(Photo: REUTERS/AMC/Frank Ockenfels/Handout_ Actor Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes is seen in a still promotional image for the AMC television show, "The Walking Dead."

With an all-out war set to break out in the first hour of the highly anticipated "The Walking Dead" season 8, it will be no surprise that not everyone will come out the other side alive.

This is what Stephen Ogg, who plays one of Negan's (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) most trusted lieutenants Simon, hinted in an interview with Comicbook.com.

When asked about his character's fate in "The Walking Dead" season 8, here is what he had to say:

Yeah, I mean s—, it's like whenever people say, "Are you going to die? Or do you know yet?" Yeah, everyone's going to die at some point, right? They all die. Yeah, let's thin the herd, man, let's thin the herd.

Of course, the actor is simply talking about the inevitable for the characters. As hinted in the past, even Rick (Andrew Lincoln) is bound to die in "The Walking Dead."

While the fate of the characters is basically sealed, it is just a matter of when they bite the dust or who goes out first. With Rick and the Survivors taking on Negan and the Saviors in "The Walking Dead" season 8, things are expected to be bloody.

Many of the remaining main characters have been around for a really long while so seeing one or some of them bite the dust will definitely sting fans who have stuck with the show since the beginning.

Meanwhile, "The Walking Dead" executive producer and director Greg Nicotero teased to TV Guide that Rick will be central in season 8.

We start episode 801 on a close-up of Rick Grimes, and we really get a sense that he's driving our story, not Negan.

He also teased that "The Walking Dead" season 8 premiere will feature Easter eggs for fans of the show.

In multiple viewings you'll definitely pick up a few things that we put in there that harken back to earlier episodes.

"The Walking Dead" season 8 premieres Sunday, Oct. 22, on AMC.