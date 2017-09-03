'The Walking Dead' Season 8 Spoilers: Cast Member Teases Major Bloodbath

(PhotoL REUTERS/AMC/Frank Ockenfels/Handout) Actor Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes is seen in a still promotional image for the AMC television show, "The Walking Dead."

It looks like "The Walking Dead" season 8 is deadlier than what fans thought.

While many expect things will be bloody as the new season will mark the all out war between Rick's (Andrew Lincoln) group and Negan's (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), Chandler Riggs, who plays Carl, teased some serious carnage.

In an interview with Triple J, the young actor compared the past season with "The Walking Dead" season 8 and how the turn of events will make for some bloodbath.

Season 7 was all about building up and getting everyone ready to fight against Negan. And this season is going to be lots of explosions, lots of killing, a lot more Negan. Lots of fighting, lots of cool stuff. It's really, really fun this season.

He also teased which characters are getting the axe in "The Walking Dead" season 8 and hinted that Carl will not be killed off anytime soon.

We've had a few characters this season who I feel so bad for, because they're coming in n the midst of all the war and the craziness with the explosions and everything. I mean I definitely feel like an OG or a veteran because I've been on since I was 10.

Fans of the comics are counting on Carl surviving through it all since his character was involved in an interesting storyline that could turn not only this war, but the series altogether on its head.

While deaths will be inevitable in "The Walking Dead" season 8, it is getting more and more difficult not only for the characters but also the fans who have been following the show since its inception to see any one of the core group.

Having followed the journey of the likes of Rick, Carl, Michonne (Danai Garcia), Daryl (Norman Reedus), Carol (Melissa McBride) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan), since the early years of the show, it will would be heartbreaking to see any of them go.

"The Walking Dead" season 8 premieres Oct. 22 on AMC.