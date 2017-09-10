'The Walking Dead' Season 8 Spoilers: EP Teases 'Satisfying' Storyline for Carol

(Photo: AMC) A promotional still from "The Walking Dead" showing Carol.

"The Walking Dead" season 8 will push Carol (Melissa McBride) back to the very thing that she has been avoiding for a while now — taking down anyone that gets in the way.

Carol has shied away from taking the life of another after her body count kept piling up. However, upon learning what the others suffered at the hands of Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), who killed Glenn (Steven Yeun) and Abraham (Michael Cudlitz), it looks like she has no choice but to kick ass again.

In an interview with TV Line, executive producer Scott Gimple teased what fans can expect of Carol in "The Walking Dead" season 8:

Her entire storyline has prepared her for this — she's ready. The strength and bravery that she shows as a person this season, and the ingenuity that she employs... is very satisfying.

From the looks of it, viewers will love what Carol will be able to accomplish in "The Walking Dead" season 8. Having watched her journey over the course of the show, this will be a new development for the character.

Many also missed Carol being a badass, wherein she just kicks anyone's behind singlehandedly. With the all out war coming this season, many hope that version of her will be in action as Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and company takes on the Saviors.

That very struggle, however, may be passed to the royalty himself, Ezekiel (Khary Payton).

There are some intense times ahead for Ezekiel. Carol is not going to be surprised about the difficulty and brutality that they're facing. Ezekiel is a little more new to this. The contrast [between the two] will be pretty stark.

Gimple also gave a little tease with regards to the shocker dropped in "The Walking Dead" season 8 trailer released at the 2017 San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC), where old Rick was shown. He revealed that fans will see that moment almost immediately, it will remain a mystery for a while.

We will not get the definitive answer as to what that's about in the premiere. That won't come until about halfway into the season.

"The Walking Dead" season 8 premieres Sunday, Oct. 24, at 9 p.m. ET on AMC.