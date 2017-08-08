'The Walking Dead' Season 8 Spoilers: Robert Kirkman Reveals the Survivors Will Be 'Broken' Again

Facebook/TheWalkingDeadAMC 'The Walking Dead' 100th episode airs on Oct. 22 on AMC

The new trailer for "The Walking Dead" season 8 that was unveiled at the San Diego Comic-Con 2017 made the series the talk of the town once again after it showed an old, grey-bearded Rick waking up from a deep sleep. A few days after the expo, series creator Robert Kirkman revealed at the Television Critics Association press tour that season 8 would be the time to "break" the characters, which then added to the sea of questions that fans might already have about the new installment.

During the press tour, Kirkman said that just when fans thought that Rick and his group had already gone through so much, they would be broken again in season 8. According to him, as the characters try to get up and retaliate against Negan and the Saviors, they will be pushed to the limits.

"We all know it's the All Out War storyline. Season 8, we're trying to do a more fast-paced, action-packed season really focusing on momentum. Over the first seven seasons, we've set all the characters into place, and now it's time to break them, to a certain extent," said Kirkman at the TCA event.

The executive producer then went on to reveal that as the different factions gather together next season, they will continue to "expand the scale" of the show in an exciting way. According to him, season 8 will offer a "fresh take" on the world of the zombie apocalypse series as it will "breaking a lot of new ground."

Meanwhile, Kirkman also said that the controversial scene in the show's SDCC trailer where Rick wakes up in bed with a grey beard will be addressed in the premiere episode of the new season. The showrunner said that while most fans believe that this scene has to do with a time jump, it may not necessarily be indicative of such at all.

"The Walking Dead" season 8 premieres on Oct. 22 at 9 p.m. EDT on AMC.