'The Walking Dead' Season 8 Spoilers: Showrunner Teases Ominous Fate for Rick

Things will get far bloodier in "The Walking Dead" season 8 as the Saviors and the survivors gear up for an all-out war. Fans imagine major casualties and one of them could be Rick (Andrew Lincoln).

(Photo: AMC)A promotional still from "The Walking Dead" season 7.

While for some it is just plain ridiculous and impossible for the fan-favorite character and the show's protagonist to bite the dust, this idea becomes probable now that he and his group are charging into their biggest battle yet.

When asked by TVLine about Rick's fate in "The Walking Dead" season 8, showrunner Scott Gimple teased that Rick "will suffer any loss, even his own self."

Rick is willing to give his life in order "to give his people and other people the life that they should live, where the world belongs to all of them and not just one person. A real life."

Gimple said that Rick understands that loss will be inevitable in their battle in "The Walking Dead" season 8. "That's the only choice. So he's willing to face the losses," he said.

However, the showrunner was quick to point out that should Rick live to tell the tale in "The Walking Dead" season 8 while his loved ones do not, he will be affected in big ways.

In addition, even if the Alexandria leader is prepared to face losses and understands the risks, that does not mean he will get rid of them or leave them behind.

"It isn't that he's willing to shake them off if they were to occur, or immediately rationalize them away, but he understands the enormity of what they are doing and the enormity of the possible cost," Gimple explained.

With regard to Rick being the one to meet his demise in "The Walking Dead" season 8, Robert Kirkman, the man behind the series and the comics it was based on, revealed last year that Rick will die "eventually."

Whether this will take place on "The Walking Dead" season 8 remains to be seen, but what fans can count on is that Rick's time will come.