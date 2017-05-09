'The Walking Dead' Season 8 Spoilers: Spoiler-Filled Photo Reveals Comic Book Ties, Rise of a New Threat

A cast member of "The Walking Dead" may have accidentally shared some juicy spoilers for season 8 of the hit zombie drama, which is currently in production.

(Photo: AMC/Gene Page)A promotional still for "The Walking Dead."

Daniel Newman, who plays the role of Kingdom soldier Daniel, shared a photo on Instagram (now deleted) congratulating Andrew Lincoln on 100 episodes of "The Walking Dead."

Along with it is a selfie of himself with Lincoln and fellow cast member Jeremy Palko. All of them were in costume and it appears they took the group shot while on break from filming scenes. A screenshot of the post can be seen here.

While Newman posted it as nothing but a congratulatory selfie, eagle-eyed fans easily found elements in the photo that potentially reveal what "The Walking Dead" season 8.

The three appear to be at the Saviors compound, where Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and his crew stay. Rick and Newman's character are definitely out of place.

[Spoiler Alert! The following contains potential spoilers for "The Walking Dead" season 8. Read at your own discretion]

"The Walking Dead" season 8 will see Rick finally wage war against Negan. The photo had many believing that the Alexandrian leader, with his people, Hilltop and The Kingdom, charged into the Saviors' sanctuary to take the fight there.

This also suggests that the series will follow the comic book source material by Robert Kirkman in what will follow. Fans of the comic books would know where this leads to.

Viewers will remember in the previous season of "The Walking Dead" that Gregory (Xander Berkeley) took off and was asked to be taken somewhere.

In the comics, he shows up at Negan's gate asking his people to leave Rick's group. This leads to an epic showdown between many of the main characters. From the looks of it, "The Walking Dead" season 8 will bring that scene to life.

Additionally, Berkeley has recently been promoted series regular for the new season along with Tom Payne (Jesus), Austin Amelio (Dwight) and Morgan himself.

That being said, fans will definitely be seeing more of Gregory in "The Walking Dead" season 8 as he builds himself up to be another hindrance in Rick's war against the Saviors.