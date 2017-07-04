'The Walking Dead' Season 8 Spoilers: What Future Awaits Eugene?

(Photo: Facebook/TheWalkingDeadAMC) A promotional photo of AMC's "The Walking Dead."

AMC officially greenlit an eighth season of "The Walking Dead" even before its seventh season premiered last year. And with the end of season 7 last April, those involved with the show are currently hard at work filming the show's next season.

While there are very few spoilers that have been leaked about the upcoming season of "The Walking Dead," executive producer Scott Gimple did hint at the possible fate that awaits one of the show's characters.

According to report by Yahoo!, Gimple divulged clues about what fans could expect with the storyline of Eugene Porter (Josh McDermitt), who in the last season was kidnapped by Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and the Saviors and ended up helping them in the operations of the Sanctuary.

While the opinions of the viewers are divided when it comes to figuring out what Eugene's real intentions could be, Gimple hinted that the character's fate is not looking good regardless of where his true allegiance lies since he let Sasha Williams (Sonequa Martin-Green) perish, and since he came with Negan and the Saviors when they headed for Alexandria.

"He's said he's Negan in front of everybody," Gimple said. "He has still not found the strength to get over his fear. He's still Negan after seeing everything Sasha is doing. I don't think it looks good for Eugene. "

Although Eugene has done many wrong things to ensure his own survival, he might still find a way to redeem himself in future episodes of the series. And should he eventually decide to rebel against Negan, not everyone will be welcoming him with open arms.

There are also concerns over whether some important characters of the series will not be appearing in the first half of the eighth season of "The Walking Dead." According to Digital Spy, there are reports that actors Danai Gurira (Michonne), Christian Serratos (Rosita), and Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan) have not been spotted on set in the first few episodes that have been filmed for the upcoming season.

"The Walking Dead" returns for an eighth season later this year.