'The Walking Dead' Season 8 Spoilers: Who Are the Characters Who May Meet Their Demise Soon?

Fans of "The Walking Dead" are used to seeing characters on the show meet sudden ends, and when the series returns for its eighth season, they will likely be saying more goodbyes yet again.

Facebook courtesy of TheWalkingDeadAMCSeason 8 of 'The Walking Dead' is expected to premiere later this year

In a recent article, The Hollywood Reporter pointed out that there are two characters who die right around this point in time in the comic books, and they are Eric (Jordan Woods-Robinson) and Shiva.

Eric has had his share of close brushes with death over the course of the show but has thus far managed to survive. That may not go on for that much longer, however, and there is a decent chance that Eric could end up becoming a casualty of the ongoing conflict that will be featured prominently throughout Season 8 - a potentially unfortunate end for someone who has been able to exhibit care for others even amidst his miserable and desperate surroundings.

Shiva, Ezekiel's pet tiger, may also die in Season 8 of "The Walking Dead." Shiva has already made a difference during her brief appearances on the show. However, the loyal beast may not stay around for that much longer and that may possibly be because of a sacrifice she decides to make for her master.

While Eric and Shiva could soon be bidding farewell, fans may not be able to say goodbye to the loathed Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) just yet.

As Den of Geek noted in a recent article, the show opting to stay faithful to the source material for the most part likely means that Negan may end up surviving this upcoming season, so they may want to prepare for that.

Fans will see for themselves which characters may die or still survive in Season 8 of "The Walking Dead" soon enough as the show is expected to make its eagerly anticipated return sometime during the upcoming fall season.