'The Walking Dead' Season 8 Spoilers: Will Maggie Give Birth To Her Child This Season?

Maggie Greene (Lauren Cohan) might have lost her husband Glenn Rhee (Steven Yeun) in the previous season of "The Walking Dead," but fans are hoping that their unborn child will join her when the series returns for season 8. However, showrunner Scott Gimple revealed their plans for Maggie and Glenn's child during the preview special for the upcoming season.

According to the showrunner, the highly anticipated child may not appear anytime soon.

"Maggie's baby will not be born this season 8," Gimple stated. "But anything's possible."

According to the report, Gimple's revelation could mean that Maggie was still in the early stages of her pregnancy at the start of season 8. It could also indicate that all the 16 episodes of the post-apocalyptic drama in the upcoming season will center on a fast-paced, action-packed timeline.

Meanwhile, Gimple teased that Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride) will step up in the upcoming big war involving the Coalition against Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and the Saviors next season.

"Her entire storyline has prepared her for this — she's ready," Gimple said in an interview that was posted on TVLine. "The strength and bravery that she shows as a person this season, and the ingenuity that she employs... is very satisfying."

She will also offer her support to Ezekiel (Khary Payton), the community leader of the Kingdom since he will have a harder time dealing with all the chaos that is about to unfold during the bloody war. According to the showrunner, all the brutality and hardships that the Coalition has to face are nothing new for Carol, but Ezekiel will show that he is unprepared to experience all of it.

Based on the synopsis for the show's upcoming season, Negan might finally pay for all of his sins during the war that will be led by Maggie's community at the Hilltop, Ezekiel's Kingdom, and the group of Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) that is composed of the other survivors and the people from Alexandria. However, there will be a lot of lives lost in the process.

AMC will air the season premiere of "The Walking Dead" season 8 on Sunday, Oct. 22. It will also mark as the show's 100th episode.