'The Walking Dead' Spoilers: Robert Kirkman Talks Rick Time Jump

"The Walking Dead" creator Robert Kirkman dropped some hints about the upcoming installment of the hit series. He talked about Rick Grimes' (Andrew Lincoln) interesting scene seen in the first trailer of the show.

Facebook/TheWalkingDeadAMC "The Walking Dead" 100th episode airs on Oct. 22 on AMC

The last time fans saw their favorite "The Walking Dead" characters, they were gearing up for an inevitable battle against Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and his gang, The Saviors. It is no surprise that the trailer for the 100th episode, the first for season 8, is jam-packed with action scenes. But one particular moment has caught the attention of many, a time jump featuring an older version of Rick.

Kirkman told attendees of the Television Critics Association (TCA) that fans would not have to wait too long to find out what that particular moment means. He said that the answers will be revealed in the first episode.

"Was it the time jump?" he teased. "I don't know, maybe it was Rick waking up from his coma. Wouldn't that be weird."

According to the creator, they purposefully threw that out in the open, hoping that people would question how it would fit in this season's storyline. He said that fans of the comic books would know where that particular scene would fall, but the TV adaptation most likely will not get to that quite yet.

With that in mind, it could be a moment from the character's future, one which will most likely air in succeeding seasons.

As seen in the trailer launched at this year's Comic-Con International, the communities that The Saviors have been bullying will come together to face their common enemy. From the looks of it, the lot will be facing hordes of the undead and Negan's heavily-armed gang.

"The Walking Dead" returns with an all-new season on Sunday, Oct. 22, at 9 p.m. ET on AMC.