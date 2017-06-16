'The Walking Dead' VR News: Multiple Games Based on Hit Franchise Now in the Works

"The Walking Dead" fans could soon experience the rush of being chased by walkers in their very own living room. A virtual reality game based on the popular zombie franchise is currently in the works, and more will be on the way.

Skybound Entertainment, owned by series creator Robert Kirkman and producer David Alpert, will be partnering with Skydance Interactive to develop the games. According to Skybound president Dan Murray, the first of these games is expected to be out next year and aims to "blow people away."

He says the plan is to create a whole line of virtual reality games based on "The Walking Dead" universe. The companies have signed a multi-year deal to create games that will be based on settings beyond the award-winning TV series.

Details are a little scarce after the announcement at the E3 2017 but it is certain the game will be unlike previous zombie-based post-apocalyptic titles. Skydance Interactive president Peter Akemann said that at the heart of the franchise is the conflict against other humans, not against zombies.

Akemann further added that they will endeavor to take the story to the next level, which is what Skydance has been all about. He also promised to use virtual reality technology to deliver a unique and rich gaming experience of interacting with other people.

Alpert, who serves as CEO of Skybound Entertainment, echoed Akemann in his statements, saying that Skydance's ability to build worlds and tell compelling stories matches their own. According to him, their goal is to bring new narratives to keep fans engaged without straying from the original version.

Whether "The Walking Dead" VR game will feature a single-player story-driven gameplay or full-blown multiplayer where players can interact with each other is still unclear. However, with the release window already set to 2018, expect more details to be revealed in the coming months.