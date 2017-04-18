The Weeknd and Selena Gomez Get Cozy at Coachella

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd did not miss the 2017 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival's first weekend. As they enjoyed the show, the couple were seen getting cozy with each other.

(Photo: Reuters/Tony Gentile)Seena Gomez at the 69th Venice Film Festival.

It looks like The Weeknd (whose real name is Abel Tesfaye) and Gomez are really into each other. On Saturday, Gomez posted a photo of her with the "Drunk in Love Remix" singer on her Instagram account.

In the photo, The Weeknd stood behind Gomez and wrapped his arms around her. Meanwhile, Gomez smiled and held her boyfriend's arm while she peeked from her sunglasses.

Gomez did not write any caption on her post. Yet, just by looking at them, it is clear that the two look so happy and in love.

Moreover, this is not the only photo of The Weeknd and Gomez. The couple was photographed strolling the concert grounds and sharing a kiss.

The "Love You Like a Love Song" hitmaker was spotted sporting a blue summer dress printed with white flowers. To complete her easy breezy look, she matched her dress with a pair of white sneakers.

The Weeknd wore a pair of white shoes and blue outfit as well. In addition, he donned a silky blue plaid shirt.

Early this year, rumors made rounds that The Weekend and the former Disney star were dating. That time, The Weeknd just got out of his relationship with model Bella Hadid. As the news broke, reports surfaced that Hadid unfollowed her now ex-friend Gomez on her Instagram account.

Despite the speculations, Gomez and The Weeknd have not addressed their dating rumors on any interview or released statement. But somehow, Gomez and The Weeknd seem to have made their relationship official when they followed each other on Instagram. On top of that, their posts on their social media accounts seem to verify it all.