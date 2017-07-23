The Weeknd and Selena Gomez News: 'Fetish' Singer Celebrates 25th Birthday as BF Flies in From Paris

Selena Gomez almost celebrated her birthday without her boyfriend, The Weeknd (Abel Makkonen Tesfaye). He had been out of the country for a series of shows for Lollapalooza Paris but he flew back to America so that the couple could celebrate her low-key but unforgettable 25th birthday.

On Sunday, the couple was spotted wearing coordinated outfits while having lunch in Los Angeles. In the evening, the "Fetish" singer reportedly dined with her beau at in Malibu's Little Beach House.

"He has been touring so they haven't spent much time together," a source told People. "After Saturday night's concert, he jetted straight back to L.A. so he could celebrate Selena's birthday on Sunday."

The Weeknd missed Gomez's birthday bash with some close friends. Instagram was a witness to the party though, as the young celebrity posted a photo to thank everyone for the birthday love.

Thank you for all of my bday love. I couldn't be more blessed. A lot of you don't realize how much you mean to me. I. Love. You. --think 25 is going to be epic. xo A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Jul 22, 2017 at 10:46pm PDT

According to USA Today, Gomez isn't one to spend her birthday lavishly; a cake and the company of friends and family are enough. She did ask her fans for a gift on Twitter, which provided a link to her favorite cause for lupus research. It's no secret Gomez was diagnosed with lupus and underwent chemotherapy in 2015.

Meanwhile, it made sense for Gomez to spend a whole Sunday with just her boyfriend. Both of them have been busy with their different commitments and thus, they have been spending a lot of time apart for work.

Both understand and give value to each other's work as well. As artists, they support each other's passion and goals.

"While the time apart is tough, the reunions are always explosive," an insider told Hollywood Life. "Abel really turns Selena on and she gets giddy just thinking about spending another night with him."

Rumors of Gomez dating The Weeknd first surfaced in January. The couple made their relationship public when they attended the Met Gala in May.