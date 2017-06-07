'The White Princess' Season 2 Renewal News: Will the Series Be Returning for Another Season?

"The White Princess" season 1 has officially ended.

(Photo: Facebook/The White Princess)A promotional photo of Starz's TV series "The White Princess."

Starz's limited series is based on Philippa Gregory's novel and it followed the lives of Princess Elizabeth of York and King Henry VII, and the rise of the House of Tudor. It's eight-episode run picked up in 1486 and concluded in the year 1499. Unlike what many expected, the show did not end with Elizabeth of York's death in 1503, which opened up the possibility that the royal's story could be stretched into another season.

The eighth and last episode of "The White Princess" finished with the execution of Lizzie's (Jodie Comer) possible brother at her own hands. In doing so, she had become the woman that she despised the most: her mother-in-law.

With the show ending around 1499, it leaves four more years of Lizzie's story that could be explored should a second season be confirmed. For example, it could deal with the regret that Lizzie might feel over executing "The Boy" to save her husband and her children. The first season also did not cover the death of Lizzie's elder son Arthur (Billy Barratt) whose demise is believed to have been caused by consumption and the sweating sickness.

After Arthur's death, Lizzie discovered that she is pregnant. She went through a difficult labor that eventually led to her death, while the daughter she gave birth to failed to survive for more than a few days. The mother and infant ended up getting buried together, much to the distraught of Henry (Jacob Collins-Levy), who had lost his wife only months after he had lost his son.

Though there are still a lot of stories that could be covered should "The White Princess" be renewed, the odds are not likely that there will be a second season, especially since the show was released as a limited series. The series might take the same route as Starz's last English historical drama "The White Queen," which only lasted for one season.

Moreover, the overall ratings of the show also suggest that the series will not be returning for a second season. According to Heavy, the series only averaged a 0.21 rating in the 18–49 demographic and 777,000 viewers. The ratings have also declined as time went on, which could mean that the series had already run its course.

At the moment, the network has yet to make an official announcement as to whether or not "The White Princess" will be renewed or has concluded for good.