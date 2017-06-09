'The White Princess' Season 2 Renewed or Canceled? There May Be More to Elizabeth's Story

With "The White Princess" season 1 officially coming to a close, talks about a season 2 renewal are only beginning to escalate.

Starz Jodie Comer as Elizabeth of York in "The White Princess" season 1.

The story of Elizabeth of York (Jodie Comer) has somehow come fully on the show. She fulfilled her royal duties and gave her husband, Henry VII of England (Jacob Collins-Levy), heirs. In the final episode, The Boy (Patrick Gibson) was executed at Lizzie's command, and she became the one person she hated — her mother-in-law, Margaret Beaufort (Michelle Fairley).

The identity of The Boy was never revealed on the show, although he claimed to be Lizzie's brother Richard Plantagenet and the true heir to the throne.

Although Starz has not spoken about "The White Princess'" season 2 renewal, fans are hopeful that the show will continue. The first season ended at around 1499, which, based on historical facts, gives the show a couple of years' worth of Elizabeth's story, as she died in 1503.

According to Heavy, Henry and Lizzie have yet to go through the death of their eldest son, Arthur.

As Arthur (Billy Barratt) was the heir to the throne, Henry and Lizzie were devastated by his death. However, they then began grooming their younger son, Henry, who was raised in the clergy. A year later, Lizzie found out that she was pregnant with their daughter. However, Lizzie died during labor and her daughter did not survive longer. They were both buried together, leaving Henry distraught from the succeeding deaths in the family.

History also reveals that Arthur married Catherine of Aragon, but died six months later. The cause of his death isn't certain, but tuberculosis and a sweating sickness are among the factors that have been considered.

Although there is still much to be said about Lizzie's story, "The White Princess" has been pegged by Starz as a "limited series," which means there may or may not be a second season.

In an interview with GoldDerby, showrunner Emma Frost hinted that if ever there would be a season 2, it may take a while before they begin filming.

"When we then did decide to do 'The White Princess,' there were only two or three characters that had survived and ... we would then have to age them a further 14 years ... so it made sense all around if we recast it from the beginning," Frost explained.