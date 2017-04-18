'The White Princess' Spoilers: Lancaster-York Feud Endures in 'The White Queen' Sequel

"The White Princess" premiered on Sunday, April 16, and introduced viewers to the story of Elizabeth of York (Jodie Comer) and King Henry VII (Jacob Collins-Levy). Their political marriage unites England, but their families' feud and their bad blood with each other threaten to tear the whole kingdom apart.

Youtube/STARZ A promotional photo for the limited TV series, "The White Princess."

The new historical fiction TV series is also the highly anticipated sequel to BBC's royal drama series "The White Queen," and is based on Philippa Gregory's 2013 novel of the same name.

In the first episode of the eight-part miniseries, viewers were shown a flashback to a night of passion the lead character Elizabeth shared with her uncle, Richard III (Aneurin Barnard). This love affair served to cement her hatred towards her betrothed, Henry, who also resented the fact that he had to marry a woman who openly despises him.

However, their marriage seems to be the best way to secure a reconciliation between the warring Lancasters and Yorks for the sake of England.

The next episode of the limited series titled "Hearts and Minds," which is scheduled to air on April 23, will be picking up where the first episode of the royal drama left off. The official synopsis of the forthcoming episode reads:

"King Henry VII sets out on Royal Progress, in an attempt to establish himself as the new sovereign, but finds a dangerous, deeply divided kingdom. Lizzie's loyalties are further complicated by the child she is expecting."

The second episode will be followed by a third episode titled "Burgundy," which is scheduled to air on April 30. Its synopsis reads:

"Lizzie struggles through her labor while King Henry's envoys embark on a diplomatic mission to Burgundy, a York stronghold abroad. Negotiations are jeopardized by a twist of fate, and Lizzie learns she has more in common with her husband than she first imagined."

"The White Princess" airs Sundays at 8 p.m. EDT on Starz.