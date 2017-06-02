'The White Princess' Spoilers: The Truth About Prince Richard's Impersonator to Unfold in Season 1 Finale

The secret of "The Boy" will be finally revealed in the season 1 finale of "The White Princess" this week.

StarzPromo image for "The White Princess"

In the penultimate episode, Elizabeth "Lizzie" of York (Jodie Comer) appeared to believe that Perkin Warbeck (Patrick Gibson), "The Boy" who was suspected of impersonating her missing brother Richard, might be the real deal. However, he already confessed that he was just pretending to be the long-lost York prince who was saved by their mother Elizabeth Woodville (Essie Davies) when he was smaller. However, Lizzie has her own suspicions about the real identity of the so-called impostor.

According to reports, Perkin might really be the missing prince due to several clues that were provided at the previous episode. One of the clues was given by Lizzie herself, when she had an unexpected reaction upon seeing the suspected impersonator. Instead of simply dismissing Perkin, Lizzie suddenly kept silent but was obviously shaken when she saw his face.

Lizzie's cousin Maggie (Rebecca Benson) also believes that "The Boy" was really the missing prince, since she and Perkin had a conversation about a past Christmas that they shared together when they were younger. This made her believe that he might really be the York prince.

Another strong hint that Perkin could be the real prince was his knowledge about some of the Yorks' deepest secrets. During one of his private conversations with Lizzie, he revealed that he knows the name of their father's mistress, which no one outside the family knows about.

Meanwhile, Starz has released the synopsis for the finale of "The White Princess" titled "Old Curses." According to the synopsis, the final confrontation with Prince Richard's so-called impersonator will expose some of King Henry's (Jacob Collins-Levy) weaknesses. On the other hand, Lizze will have to face the repercussions of the old curses as well as some of her next big struggles.

The network will air the finale of "The White Princess" on Sunday, June 4, at 8 p.m. EDT.