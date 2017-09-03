'The Winds of Winter' News: George R.R. Martin Says He's Taking His Time to Write the Sixth Book

Reuters/Robert Galbraith George R.R. Martin revealed that he is taking his time to write "Winds of Winter."

The author of "A Song of Ice and Fire" novel series, George R.R. Martin, is taking his time in writing the sixth and upcoming installment, "The Winds of Winter." Meanwhile, Martin debunks the news that he doesn't watch the TV series adaptation of his novel, "Game of Thrones."

With HBO's TV adaptation series of Martin's novel "Game of Thrones" surpassing the book it was supposed to base season 7 on, followers of "A Song of Ice and Fire" are wondering when the next book, "The Winds of Winter," will be published.

There are speculations that the sixth book will be out next year. However, Martin revealed in an interview with Metro that he's taking his time in writing his book, although it doesn't mean that he's gotten sluggish in forming the storyline.

"I did not start to write slower over the years. I was working on the first book for six year and four years on the second one," Martin revealed. The author then explained how he differentiated from other fictional writers.

"Fantasists who release their novels every year, do not offer books of large volume. These are not 1.5k pages like mine, but, for example, 500," Martin said. Although he also attributes his age on why he's writing at the rate he is right now.

"In addition, I have not become younger. Age does not add enthusiasm," said the author.

Although fans are hopeful that "Winds of Winter" will be released next year, Martin has yet to confirm it.

Meanwhile, Martin cleared up the news that claims he doesn't watch "Game of Thrones" with Entertainment Weekly.

Via email, Martin explained that he can't remember telling anyone that he doesn't watch the HBO series and suggests that he might have been misunderstood. Martin believes that he was mistaken when he shared that he didn't watch television during his trip abroad and that he hasn't caught up with the show's current season.

"The Winds of Winter" has yet to have a confirmed release date.