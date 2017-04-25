'The Winds of Winter' Release Date: Book Launch Closer Than Fans Realize?

George R.R. Martin is working round the clock on his highly anticipated novel, "The Winds of Winter," which he thinks could be out this year.

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Gage Skidmore)George R. R. Martin speaking at the 2013 San Diego Comic Con International, for "Game of Thrones," at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, California.

"The Winds of Winter" is the sixth book in his bestselling series, "A Song of Ice and Fire." The book before it, "A Dance with Dragons," came out in 2011.

Martin admitted that "The Winds of Winter" was supposed to be released last year, but he missed several deadlines. However, he promised that completing it is his priority.

Back in January, the novelist said that he is still writing the book, but he made progress. Although this sounds encouraging to fans who have been patiently waiting for it, he posed a major caveat.

"Not done yet, but I've made progress. But not as much as I hoped a year ago, when I thought to be done by now," the author explained on his blog.

He then said that despite this, "The Winds of Winter" could still hit the shelves before the year ends. "I think it will be out this year," he said, but then warned, "But hey, I thought the same thing last year."

Although he said that he is not farther along in "The Winds of Winter" than he estimated, he nonetheless made progress, which means this still inches him closer to finishing the book.

Martin is known for being a slow writer. The books he writes are very long with "A Song of Ice and Fire" a solid proof to that. The author admitted that he was sidetracked by other stuff last year, which contributed to the delay.

However, ever since, he made conscious effort to focus on "The Winds of Winter." Whether or not this will lead to him finally releasing it this year remains to be seen.

There are rumors that the book is closer to its launch than anyone anticipated, with reports claiming that it will be about in a couple of months' time.

Of course, without Martin's official word and these reports unfounded, fans are advised to take them with a punch of salt. The author is the only one who knows when "The Winds of Winter" will be out.

Should the book make it this year, 2017 will be a very special one since it will be packed with everything Westeros from "The Winds of Winter" to "Game of Thrones" season 7 to a Targaryen story by Martin.