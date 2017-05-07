'The Winds of Winter' Release Date: George R. R. Martin's Involvement in 'Game of Thrones' Spin-offs Could Cause More Delay

George R. R. Martin has yet to give any updates on the status of "The Winds of Winter," and fans have become more worried with the announcement of four new "Game of Thrones" spin-offs in the works.

REUTERS/ROBERT GALBRAITHGeorge R.R. Martin may become too busy to work on 'The Winds of Winter.'

According to Variety, HBO has commissioned four different writers to draw up possible storylines for "Game of Thrones" spin-offs. Max Borenstein ("Kong: Skull Island"), Jane Goldman ("Kingsman: The Golden Circle"), Brian Helgeland ("Legend") and Carly Wray ("Mad Men") have all been tapped to write.

"We'll take as much or as little time as the writers need and, as with all our development, we will evaluate what we have when the scripts are in," a spokesperson for the network said.

To some, this may not come as disheartening news, especially for those who cannot get enough of "Game of Thrones." However, since Martin will be working closely with Goldman and Wray individually, some fans awaiting the release of "The Winds of Winter" have become worried.

Even though Martin will not be contributing to the writing of the spin-offs, fans are still concerned that the projects will take up the author's time, thus leading to the delay of "The Winds of Winter." The upcoming installment in the "A Song of Ice and Fire" novel series has been in development for a long time now, with HBO's "Game of Thrones" surpassing the books in terms of content.

On the other hand, there has also been talk of Martin having already completed "The Winds of Winter." Some fans believe that the novel has been finished, which is why Martin has time to take on new projects and even play around on social media.

As for the novel's potential release date, Martin has yet to divulge any date or window, but speculations are rife that "The Winds of Winter" could arrive in June. However, since this has not been confirmed, readers are advised to take this news with a grain of salt.