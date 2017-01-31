'The Winds of Winter' Release Date News: 'Game of Thrones' Short Story Arriving This Year Despite Continued Delay of Sixth Novel

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Avid fans of George R. R. Martin's "A Song of Ice and Fire" fantasy novel series are still clueless about whether they will get to read the sixth installment titled "The Winds of Winter" in the near future but that doesn't mean that they won't get to enjoy new content from the award-winning author this year.

Reuters/Robert GalbraithCo-executive producer George R. R. Martin arrives for the season premiere of HBO's "Game of Thrones" in San Francisco, California, March 23, 2015.

This October, Bantam Books is slated to release an anthology titled "Book of Swords." According to the listing on Amazon, the book celebrates fantasy's "golden age of sword and sorcery" and will feature 15 original tales including a new short story written by Martin that takes place in the world of "A Game of Thrones."

"Book of Swords" will be edited by Martin's long-time collaborator, Gardner Dozois, and will feature works from other authors: Matthew Hughes, K.J. Parker, Scott Lynch, Robin Hobb, Garth Nix, C.J. Cherryh, Elizabeth Bear, Ellen Kushner, Ken Liu, Danial Abraham, Cecelia Holland and Peter S. Beagle, as reported by The Independent.

While the prospect of getting to read new material from Martin is pretty exciting, unfortunately, it is not the highly anticipated "The Winds of Winter" that most fans were looking forward to. It has been almost six years since the last installment titled "A Dance with Dragons" was released and loyal fans of the author are still waiting for him to finish writing the novel.

After constantly being barraged by disgruntled fans over the continued delay of "The Winds of Winter," Martin has become relatively silent when it comes to the progress of the upcoming novel. Thankfully, the author did provide an update earlier this month.

"Not done yet, but I've made progress. But not as much as I hoped a year ago, when I thought to be done by now. I think it will be out this year. (But hey, I thought the same thing last year)," Martin revealed in a blog post.

Sadly, based on this update, it seems that there will be more waiting involved before the release of "The Winds of Winter."