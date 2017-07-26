'The Winds of Winter' Release Date News: George R.R. Martin Teases 2018 Launch

It looks like "The Winds of Winter," the sixth novel in George R.R. Martin's "A Song of Ice and Fire" series, now has a tentative release date. After months of speculations and rumors, the novelist has come out to reveal the possible release date highly awaited book.

Reuters/Robert Galbraith Featured in the image is "A Song of Ice and Fire" author George R.R. Martin

The much delayed "The Winds of Winter" will possibly have a 2018 release date. Writing on his personal blog, Martin addressed rumors that his book was already finished or that he hasn't written anything yet.

Martin said both reports are false. Although he said his still working on "The Winds of Winter," he admitted that the book is months away from completion.

In a previous blog post, Martin said he's not done yet, but he has made progress. "But not as much as I hoped a year ago when I thought to be done by now," he wrote.

Meanwhile, Martin also talked about the Westerosi encyclopedia titled "Fire and Blood." He revealed that he had almost completed working on a two-volume series featuring the full history of House Targaryen, Gizmodo reported.

No official release date for "Fire and Blood" was announced, but Martin did say that the first volume of the book will likely come out in late 2018 or early 2019. The second volume, which will focus on Aegon III up to Robert Baratheon's Rebellion is still mostly unwritten.

"The Winds of Winter" will be the first book from Martin since he published "A Dance With Dragons" in 2011. Even with the presumed 2018 release date, it will still be the longest gap between the publication dates of any novels in the series.

The sixth tome was initially scheduled to come out before "Game of Thrones" season 6 premiered. To tease fans, Martin published several excerpts from "The Winds of Winter," all of which are available on the author's website.