'The Winds of Winter' Release Date, News: GRRM Will No Longer Unveil Sample Chapters, Report Suggests

The long wait for "The Winds of Winter" continues. Some fans aren't very happy and critics are starting to get agitated. However, a new rumor suggests that George R.R. Martin may already be nearing the book's completion stage, which could also mean that he will no longer unveil new sample chapters.

According to a report, since Martin has not revealed any new chapters over the past few months, there is a possibility that "The Winds of Winter" is almost complete. It is further speculated that the aged author will no longer disclose any sample chapters to the public to keep things under wraps until the novel officially releases.

GRRM has yet to address the speculations about the sixth installment in his "A Song of Ice and Fire" series, but fans are hopeful that the highly anticipated book will land on book shelves this year.

Meanwhile, some fans are still bothered by GRRM's slow-paced writing, even if the author has acknowledged this in the past. Some are reportedly starting to doubt that Martin is keeping his word when he said he will focus on completing "The Winds of Winter" and will lessen his public appearances to accomplish his goal.

The Ringer has come up with a report on how many words in total the "ASOIF" creator has accumulated in his blog posts, introductions to his other novels, and other works over the past years since he announced that he is working on "TWOW."

Martin has written a total of 561,038 words, says the media outlet as it points out that the figure could actually make up for a giant book.

Martin's latest update on "The Winds of Winter" was earlier this month when he responded to a fan's question on his blog regarding the book's launch. "Not done yet, but I've made progress. But not as much as I hoped a year ago, when I thought to be done by now. I think it will be out this year. (But hey, I thought the same thing last year)," he said.