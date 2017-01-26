'The Winds of Winter' Release Date, News: Novel's Launch Still Uncertain as 'GoT' Season 7 Premiere Date Leaks Out

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

George R.R. Martin recently gave a big update on the potential release of "The Winds of Winter." However, not too many fans are relying on the author's remarks at this point as most eyes are set on the leaked premiere date of "Game of Thrones" season 7.

REUTERS / Denis BalibouseGeorge R.R. Martin has recently dropped an update about the release of 'The Winds of Winter.'

Commenting on one of his recent blog posts, GRRM revealed that he thinks the sixth installment in his "A Song of Ice and Fire" book series will be out this year. "Not done yet, but I've made progress. But not as much as I hoped a year ago, when I thought to be done by now. I think it will be out this year. (But hey, I thought the same thing last year)," he wrote.

iDigital Times points out that since GRRM himself is skeptical about giving out any more specific dates for the potential launch of "The Winds of Winter," the book may not be complete yet. The outlet also suggests that there may be no way to unveil the highly anticipated novel before the premiere of "Game of Thrones" season 7.

Meanwhile, eagle-eyed fans of the hit series based on GRRM's "ASOIF" novels have taken screenshots of IMDB's posting about the launch of "Game of Thrones" season 7. In the posting, it is revealed that the new season will start airing June 27. However, the posting has been taken down by the site.

[NEWS] Season 7 episodes 1 of #GameofThrones has been added to IMDb and is set to air june 25th, 2017. pic.twitter.com/RjJFiOQmgT — GoT Source (@GoTsources) January 21, 2017

The Irish Independent notes that HBO has yet to officially confirm the leaked date. Production for the upcoming "GoT" season has kicked off, but there is no news regarding the end of filming. The cast and crew are currently in Iceland, according to Winter is Coming.

It remains to be seen if "The Winds of Winter" will hit book stores before the much-awaited seventh season of "Game of Thrones" premieres. For now, fans can only wait for GRRM to announce the book's official release date.