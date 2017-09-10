'The Winds of Winter' Release Date, Plot News: George R. R. Martin Says Delay Could Be Age-Related

Reuters/Robert Galbraith A photo of George R.R. Martin, the author of the "A Song of Ice and Fire" novel series.

Fans of George R.R. Martin's "A Song of Ice and Fire" novel series have been waiting for a new installment for six years now. The fifth novel in the series titled "A Dance with Dragons" was published way back in 2011.

Even until now, there has yet to be a concrete release date for Martin's "The Winds of Winter," the sixth in the seven-part novel series. However, considering that each of his books come with over a thousand pages and his busy schedule, it is inevitable for the release to be delayed.

In an interview with Metro last month, he compared his writing style from other fiction writers and explained why it is taking so long for the highly anticipated installment to hit the shelves.

"I did not start to write slower over the years. I was working on the first book for six year and four years on the second one," Martin revealed. "Fantasists who release their novels every year, do not offer books of large volume," Martin said.

He also added that his age could have something to do with the slower pace in writing.

"In addition, I have not become younger. Age does not add enthusiasm," said the author of the "A Song of Ice and Fire" novel series, which has been adapted to the popular HBO series "Game of Thrones."

New theories are popping up almost every day as fans continue to speculate what happens next. In fact, one of the dedicated fans of Martin's book series and HBO's television series made use of artificial intelligence that predicts the events that will happen following the fifth book.

Armed with his skills and knowledge in technology, software engineer Zack Thoutt developed a "neural network" in an attempt to write the sequel.

"With a vanilla neural network you take a set of input data, pass it through the network, and get a set of outputs," said Thoutt, as reported by Motherboard.

After feeding all 5,376 pages of Martin's first five books in the "A Song of Ice and Fire" series to the network, Thoutt has reportedly come up with five predicted chapters.

He also admitted that the program is not perfect, especially in terms of constructing a long-term story and grammar-wise, but it is able to acknowledge the basics of the English language, as well as Martin's unique writing style.

For those who are interested to read the AI-created chapters, these have been published on GitHub.