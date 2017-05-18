'The Winds of Winter' Release Date, Plot News: George R.R. Martin Tells Fans He's Still Working on the Novel

George R.R. Martin has just dropped an update on "The Winds of Winter" and told fans that he is still working on the novel.

REUTERS/Denis BalibouseGeorge R.R. Martin, author of the "Song of Ice and Fire" fantasy series that is the basis of the television series "Game of Thrones", gestures during his masterclass at the Neuchatel International Fantastic Film Festival (NIFFF) in Neuchatel July 10, 2014.

"The Winds of Winter" is a yet to be released installment of the literary saga "A Song of Ice and Fire" created by Martin and where HBO's "Game of Thrones" is based. The events in the said title was expected to correspond to the happenings in the show's sixth season.

However, Martin admittedly needs more time to finish the book though the seventh season of the series is about to premiere in July.

While addressing the latest news on the spin-offs that are to be added to the massive "Game of Thrones" franchise, Martin wrote on his LiveJournal that he is still working on "The Winds of Winter."

By the end of the said post, Martin said, "And yes, before someone asks, I AM STILL WORKING ON WINDS OF WINTER and will continue working on it until it's done."

To be fair, it really appears that Martin cannot stop his entire world and solely work on "The Winds of Winter." For one, he is very much involved in the making of the spin-offs.

In the same LiveJournal entry, the best-selling author added: "I will confess, I do wish I could clone myself, or find a way to squeeze more hours into the day, or a way to go without sleep. But this is what it is, so I keep on juggling."

He went on to enumerate some of the major projects he is simultaneously working on: "WINDS OF WINTER, five successor shows, FIRE AND BLOOD (that's the GRRMarillion, remember?), four new Wild Cards books, some things I can't tell you about yet... it's a good thing I love my work."

On the other hand, Martin has subtly dropped some hints at what to expect on the remaining "A Song of Ice and Fire" novels.

Martin addressed the rumored storylines for the successor shows of "Game of Thrones" and one of the highly expected plots to be featured is Robert Baratheon's (Mark Addy) rebellion — which Martin utterly dismissed.

The author explained that once all the "A Song of Ice and Fire" books are out, there would be no important detail left unsaid about Robert's rebellion. Thus, dedicating an entire series for it is not necessary when the time comes.

This means probably in "The Winds of Winter" and "A Dream of Spring," more flashbacks on the said rebellion storyline will be tackled just like it did in "Game of Thrones" season 6 where Jon Snow's (Kit Harington) real parents were also revealed as Jon was born in the time of Robert's rebellion.

Earlier this year, Martin raised the excitement on the unreleased "A Song of Ice and Fire" book when he told fans that he think "The Winds of Winter" is going to be finished sometime this year. However, he jokingly added, "But hey, I thought the same thing last year."