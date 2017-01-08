'The Winds of Winter' Release Date, Plot News Update: Sixth Book Might Be Released in 2017

Fans went through an entire year waiting for "The Winds of Winter's" release last 2016 but it did not happen. However, things might change since there were some clues that suggest 2017 could be the year for the sixth book in the series.

The past year saw a love-hate relationship sort of develop between author George R.R. Martin and a number of his fans. The author did not provide any specific detail on where he is in writing the book while his fans think that five years of waiting is a little too much for another installment. Its predecessor, "A Dance With Dragons," was released in 2011.

REUTERS/LUCAS JACKSON George R.R. Martin, author of "A Song of Ice and Fire" saga

It can be recalled that the last update fans got from Martin about the upcoming book was back in November 2016. Prior to an appearance at the Guadalajara International Book Fair, Martin wrote on his official Livejournal account: "This is my last scheduled event for 2016. My appearance schedule for 2017 is very limited, and will remain so until WINDS [of Winter] is completed. So if you want to meet me or get a book signed, this will be the last chance for a good few months."

Taking into context his last update, it can be assumed that the book might be done and off his desk within this year. However, there will be some more steps it has to go through before the novel hits the printing press.

"A Song of Ice and Fire" is the literary saga of which the phenomenal HBO fantasy series "Game of Thrones" is based on. Martin co-wrote most of the scripts for the TV series but decided to sit out season 6 so he can focus on finishing "The Winds of Winter."

As for the plot, at the Guadalajara International Book Fair, Martin gave away a hint on what to expect from the sixth book. Martin teased (as seen in Bustle): "There are a lot of dark chapters in the book I'm writing right now. ... I've been telling you for 20 years that winter was coming. And winter is the time when things die, and ... cold and ice and darkness fills the world. So, this is not going to be the happy, feel-good book that people may be hoping for."

And in some reports, there are speculations that the new favorite character, Lyanna Mormont (Bella Ramsey), could be on the chopping block in "The Winds of Winter."