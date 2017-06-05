'The Winds of Winter' Release Date, Plot Rumors: Book Still in Development, George R.R. Martin says

"Game of Thrones" season 7 may be a few weeks away from airing, but there is still no word on the next installment of the "A Song of Ice and Fire" novels which the popular TV show is based upon.

Most likely, author George R.R. Martin is taking his time with "The Winds of Winter." The book was expected to launch a while back. Martin even skipped public events such as Comic Con to focus on his writing. Despite that, there are still no signs of an upcoming book launch.

In addition, HBO will be developing "Game of Thrones" spin-offs, which Martin will have to tend to. Thus, many believe that "The Winds of Winter" release might be pushed even further back.

In a recent post on Martin's Live Journal, he talked about the status of "The Winds of Winter." According to him, he is still working on it. He even joked about wanting to clone himself so he could get all his projects done. Aside from the upcoming novel, this includes the HBO spin-offs for Martin's popular "Game of Thrones."

"None of these new shows will be 'spinning off' from 'GOT' in the traditional l sense," he wrote. "We are not talking 'Joey' or'AfterMASH' or even 'Frasier' or 'Lou Grant,' where characters from one show continue on to another. ... Every one of the concepts under discussion is a prequel, rather than a sequel. Some may not even be set on Westeros."

Martin usually makes announcements or responds to the latest rumors through his live journal. The author will presumably make the announcement of his novel's release through the blog. Fans of "A Song of Ice and Fire" can tune in to his page for the latest new.

While waiting for the next novel, fans can tune in to the seventh season of "Game of Thrones," which is slated to premiere on July 16 on HBO.