'The Winds of Winter' Release Date, Plot Rumors Update: George R.R. Martin Working on a Lot of New Projects

The highly anticipated seventh "A Song of Ice and Fire" installment, "The Winds of Winter," has no release date yet, but it looks like it is not coming anytime soon.

As fans have already heard, George R.R. Martin will be part of the team working on "Game of Thrones" spinoffs for HBO. He will work with writers Max Borenstein, Brian Helgeland, Jane Goldman and Carly Wray.

While the news about more television shows set in the universe will definitely make fans of the HBO juggernaut happy, fans of the books are worried that this could affect Martin's work on "The Winds of Winter."

"We'll take as much or as little time as the writers need and, as with all our development, we will evaluate what we have when the scripts are in," a spokesperson for HBO said via The Guardian.

Martin recently spoke about "The Winds of Winter" on his blog in light of the news about the spinoffs, saying that he is yet to complete the book.

"And yes, before someone asks, I AM STILL WORKING ON WINDS OF WINTER and will continue working on it until it's done," the author emphasized.

"I will confess, I do wish I could clone myself, or find a way to squeeze more hours into the day, or a way to go without sleep. But this is what it is, so I keep on juggling," he went on to say.

With a lot on his hands including four "Wild Card" books, it is possible that "The Winds of Winter" will not see the light of day anytime soon. It is unclear if it will make it this year.

Thankfully for fans, a lot of projects related to the franchise is will be released this year including "Game of Thrones" season 7 and an anthology called "The Book of Swords" including a story centered on the Targaryens titled "The Sons of the Dragon."