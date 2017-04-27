'The Winds of Winter' Release Date Rumors: Novel to Arrive in June?

The seventh season of "Game of Thrones" is set to premiere in July, but fans of the novel series from which the HBO series is based off of have yet to hear good news on the release of "The Winds of Winter." However, rumor has it that the novel will hit store shelves in June.

REUTERS/ROBERT GALBRAITHRumor has it that 'The Winds of Winter' will be released in June.

There have been many rumors circulating about the release of "The Winds of Winter," the highly anticipated next installment in George R.R. Martin's "A Song of Ice and Fire" novel series. However, a solid confirmation has yet to be made.

A popular rumor currently making rounds online is that the novel may be released in June, just before "Game of Thrones" hits the small screen. But there has also been talk of a potential 2018 release to coincide with Martin's birthday. It has likewise been speculated that "The Winds of Winter" will not arrive until "Game of Thrones" season 8, which also happens to be the series' final season, airs.

Of course, there are plenty of other theories about the progress of "The Winds of Winter" out there. Some claim that the novel is currently in the proofreading stage, while others believe that Martin has given up altogether. A particularly interesting one claims that Martin is actually working with author Neil Gaiman. This theory stems from sightings of Gaiman in the New Mexico area, which is where Martin resides.

The "A Song of Ice and Fire" author has been very secretive of the novel's status as well, rarely giving updates on his progress. He previously told a fan through his LiveJournal blog that "The Winds of Winter" may be coming out this year. However, he pointed out that he also thought the same thing last year.

Right now, fans can do nothing but wait and hope for the best. Since these rumors have not yet been confirmed, though, readers are advised to take this news with a grain of salt.