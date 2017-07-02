'The Winds of Winter' Release Date, Update: George R.R. Martin to Travel for the First Time in Months

(Photo: REUTERS/Robert Galbraith)Co-executive producer George R.R. Martin arrives for the season premiere of HBO's ''Game of Thrones'' in San Francisco, California, March 23, 2015.

Bestselling author George R.R. Martin has abstained from a lot of traveling to focus on his work on a slew of projects including the most high-profile one, "The Winds of Winter."

In a recent post on his live journal called "Not A Blog," Martin revealed that he has a "big trip" this August, which is the first in a long while.

"I cut way way way back to my travel this year, to give myself more time to work," he said, adding that his last big trip was back in April.

"But come August I'll be off again, first to NYC for a wedding and the usual round of publisher and agent meetings, then off to Finland for worldcon, then on to Russia for a con in St. Petersberg ... Two trips for all of 2017 is the least amount of travel I've done in twenty years."

As fans who have been following the development of "The Winds of Winter," Martin has shied away from moving around a lot as he works his way on completing the book among many other projects.

The massive success of the HBO series "Game of Thrones" born out of his bestselling "A Song of Ice and Fire" series pushed him to travel a lot in the past few years, but this year and last, he made sure that he will do more writing than traveling.

Just recently, he announced that "Nightflyer," a series based on his "Thousand Worlds" saga, which he reminded fans is "the science fiction that I wrote way back when, long before I thought of GAME OF THRONES," has been greenlit by SyFy.

This had some fans worried about "The Winds of Winter" possibly facing delay again. However, the author noted that will not be involved in the project since he is currently signed up to exclusively work on HBO.

"The Winds of Winter" has no release date yet. Martin is not one to provide updates on how many more pages he will need to fill. Thankfully, fans will have "Game of Thrones" season 7, premiering July 16, to tide them over.