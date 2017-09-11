'The Witcher 3' News: CD Projekt RED Teases PS4 Pro and Xbox One X Release Before End of the Year

The Witcher 3 official website Promotional picture for "The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt."

After taking the gaming community in a wild, emotional rollercoaster ride through the tenth anniversary tribute video that they recently released, game developer CD Projekt RED has announced that "The Witcher 3" will soon be making a debut for Sony's flagship console, the PlayStation 4 (PS4) Pro before the end of the year.

"The Witcher 3" has garnered the positive attention of both critics and fans in the gaming community. Boasting eye-popping visuals and highly engaging gameplay, "The Witcher 3" has since been on the wish list of the fans. They have clamored to have it for the newest and more powerful consoles available for this day and age.

CD Projekt RED is apparently looking to meet the demands of the gaming community as they have announced "The Witcher 3" for PS4 Pro will be released in just a few days. The game title is also expected to debut for Microsoft's most powerful console yet, the Xbox One X. There is no specific release date for both versions but fans are expecting to have the 4K, 60 frames per second experience before the year ends.

"PS4 Pro and Xbox One X: both technical updates are coming," senior PR manager Radek Adam Grabowski told Eurogamer. "More details about them, including the exact moment when they will be released, are something we are going to announce when the right time comes."

Although fans already knew that the PS4 Pro and Xbox One X versions of "The Witcher 3" is in development, they scarcely heard from the game's developers in the last few months. The biggest announcement was made during this year's Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), which is also the first time CD Projekt RED opened up the possibility. At that time, they briefly flashed a photo of what "The Witcher 3" looks like when enhanced for Xbox One X.