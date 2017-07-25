'The Witcher 3' News: Mod Turns RPG into Survival Game

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt "The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt" releases a new mod.

Developed by CD Projekt RED, "The Witcher 3" is one of the more popular action, role-playing video games released back in 2015. Since then, it has garnered notable positive reviews, so much so that people started to make it interesting through mods to prevent boredom if they finish the default campaign that comes with the game title. Recently, reports suggest an interesting mod for "The Witcher 3" that fans may want to try.

According to reports, "The Witcher 3" can be equipped with a mod titled "The Primal Need." It makes Geralt, the protagonist of the story, seem more human as he is required to eat, drink, and counter fatigue to survive. In essence, "The Witcher 3" becomes a survival game more than anything else.

"The Primal Need" mod for "The Witcher 3" comes with a color-coded display for the stats of Geralt. It monitors hunger, thirst, and fatigue. As Geralt goes through the campaign, gamers will start to notice that his thirst levels will deplete faster than hunger. However, it is also the fastest to recover once he gets to drinking. On hunger, Geralt will require food that expires within a certain time limit that can make things very interesting as gamers will need to strategically incorporate meals and snacks throughout the gameplay.

According to reports, Geralt can manage hunger by finding food by killing monsters. If his stat bars are too long, especially drinking, his stamina will not recover and there are many things that he will not be able to do, like running, which is vital in "The Witcher 3." Furthermore, fatigue can be managed through meditation. Left unrecovered, Geralt will move slower and be generally weaker in all aspects.

Perhaps the best thing about "The Primal Need" mod is the fact that hunger, thirst, and fatigue can be individually toggled on and off, according to the player's desires.